Floyd Mayweather Shuts Down MMA Talk, Open To Boxing Rematch With Conor McGregor

Floyd Mayweather makes it clear he will not be competing in mixed martial arts anytime soon. But, he has left the door open for a boxing rematch against Conor McGregor.

Although Mayweather is currently retired, he has come out of retirement before. Speaking to Forbes the undefeated boxer hinted at a return to the ring later this year or next year.

“We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo, whether 2020 or 2021,” Mayweather said.

Ever since Mayweather and McGregor had their boxing match in the summer of August 2017, many fans wanted to see the undefeated boxer fight the Irishman in the Octagon. He did tease a bout in the Octagon for a little while but now makes it clear he will never be competing in MMA.

“No [I won’t compete in MMA],” Floyd Mayweather said. “I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs…you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken.”

For now, Mayweather is really only interested in bouts that can make him a lot of money and the McGregor rematch certainly does that. So, the 43-year-old says he wouldn’t be opposed to running that back sometime soon.

“For now, I’m happily retired. You never know, but it would have to be worth it,” Mayweather said of a boxing rematch against McGregor. “Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”