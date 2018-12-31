Floyd Mayweather Talks TKO Win Over Tenshin Nasukawa

On New Year’s eve, Floyd Mayweather did what he’s been doing for over two decades.

Mayweather went one-on-one with Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition boxing match. The bout headlined RIZIN 14 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The bout didn’t last long as Mayweather earned a first-round TKO victory. Nasukawa is unbeaten as a kickboxer and mixed martial artist and while this was an exhibition boxing match, it’s still the first time we’ve seen Nasukawa suffer a loss.

Floyd Mayweather Gives Props To Tenshin Nasukawa

After the match, Mayweather said that Nasukawa shouldn’t be down about the loss because he has a bright future (via MMAFighting.com):

”It was all about entertainment. We had fun. Tenshin is a hell of a fighter and is a true champion. Tenshin, hold your head up high. You’re still a champion. I want the whole world to support Tenshin. He’s a great guy and a great champion.”

This isn’t the first time Mayweather has taken on a fighter without professional boxing experience. Back in Aug. 2017, Mayweather took on Conor McGregor in a boxing showdown. “Money” ended up winning that fight via 10th-round TKO.

Mayweather recently took to his Instagram account and claimed he was making $9 million of this fight:

“What if I told you I was making $9,000,000 for nine minutes of sparring in Tokyo, Japan? Would you do the same if you were me? I like to call it a nine-minute walkthrough.”

Do you think Floyd Mayweather is finished with serious boxing matches at this stage of his career?