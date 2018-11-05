Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa Announced For Rizin 14

In a stunning move, Floyd Mayweather will be competing under Japan’s Rizin promotion to take on Tenshin Nasukawa.

Rizin announced during a press conference tonight (Nov. 4) that the match-up will take place on their New Year’s Eve show. The rule set was not immediately announced. BJPenn.com made the reveal first, reporting that Mayweather would attend the presser and later unveiled that he will meet Nasukawa.

Check out the presser here:

Rizin founder Nobuyuki Sakakibara said that there’s still work to do regarding the bout’s rule set. Rizin is primarily known for putting on mixed martial arts bouts, but they’ve also dabbled into kickboxing. Nasukawa is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Kyoji Horiguchi in a kickboxing bout.

In the past, Mayweather has teased an MMA bout but nothing came out of it. Many assumed “Money” was just using the MMA hype as a way to promote one of his sponsors, Paddy Power. At the presser, Mayweather was asked what weight class he’ll be fighting Nasukawa at and “Money” said that will be discussed within the next couple of weeks.

Rizin 14 will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Many fighters are scheduled to compete on the card such as Horiguchi, but Mayweather vs. Nasukawa is the first bout announced for Rizin 14. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Mayweather vs. Nasukawa including the rule set and weight class.

Are you intrigued by Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa, or are you holding out for an announcement on the rule set?