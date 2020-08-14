Flyweight Prospect Valerie Loureda Signs New Bellator Contract

Valerie Loureda is sticking with Bellator.

Bellator sent out a press release revealing that Loureda has signed a new contract with the promotion. Here’s what the 125-pounder said on her decision to remain on the Bellator roster.

“I am pleased to have re-signed with Bellator,” Loureda said. “As I have always said, I am here to show the world the true martial artist that I am and chase the flyweight belt. I was born for this, I am a natural born fighter.”

Loureda is coming off a knockout win over Tara Graff on Aug. 7. With the win, Loureda is now 3-0 in her young pro MMA career. The 22-year-old has been growing her following and many are wondering how far she can go in Bellator’s 125-pound division.

Loureda fights out of Florida at American Top Team. She trains with the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jorge Masvidal. Loureda has credited Masvidal for guiding her throughout her growing MMA career.

What’s next for Loureda remains to be seen but it’s likely that Bellator will continue to build her up slowly. This would allow Loureda to gain more experience before she’s ready to compete against elite-level competition. The current women’s flyweight champion in Bellator is Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.