Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks Headlines UFC 230 (UPDATED)

Valentina Shevchenko doubts
UPDATE: Brett Okamoto has been told by sources that the miscommunication has been cleared up and that Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks is now a done deal:

Eubanks’ manager Ali Abdelaziz has also confirmed the match-up:

ORIGINAL:

It looks like the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) main event is nearly locked in. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that a UFC women’s flyweight title bout will headline the card. Valentina Shevchenko will meat Sijara Eubanks for the vacant title. Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier at lightweight will remain the co-main event it seems.

But hold your horses. UFC president Dana White called the fight a “done deal,” but it’s still a work in progress:

Initially, it was believed that Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk would be fighting for the vacant title. Also, the fight was expected to happen at UFC 231. For months it has been speculated that a massive fight could be headlining the Madison Square Garden card. With Jon Jones recently receiving a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension that’s up this month, many believed “Bones” could headline.

Match-ups against the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier, and even Cain Velasquez were rumored. UFC President Dana White repeatedly denied those claims. With that being said, it looks like UFC 230 finally has a main event.

What do you think of the reported main event?

