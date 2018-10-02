Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks Headlines UFC 230 (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Brett Okamoto has been told by sources that the miscommunication has been cleared up and that Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks is now a done deal:

Per multiple sources, miscommunication issues have been resolved. Shevchenko vs. Eubanks is a go to headline UFC 230. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 2, 2018

Eubanks’ manager Ali Abdelaziz has also confirmed the match-up:

This year alone @NotoriousNewell got a shot, title fights @Cody_Nolove @HenryCejudo @TeamKhabib biggest fight in Ufc history @KelvinGastelum coming up for title and now @SarJnCharge getting a second chance at the title. Nothing but hard work I’m humbled and grateful — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 2, 2018

ORIGINAL:

It looks like the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) main event is nearly locked in. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto has reported that a UFC women’s flyweight title bout will headline the card. Valentina Shevchenko will meat Sijara Eubanks for the vacant title. Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier at lightweight will remain the co-main event it seems.

BREAKING: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks for the vacant flyweight tile will headline UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in Madison Square Garden, per multiple sources. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 2, 2018

But hold your horses. UFC president Dana White called the fight a “done deal,” but it’s still a work in progress:

UFC president Dana White tells me Shevchenko, Eubanks is a "done deal" but I've now been told there was a miscommunication between one of the parties and the UFC, and bout agreements have not yet been officially signed. The UFC has offered it but it's not signed. Stay tuned. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 2, 2018

Initially, it was believed that Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk would be fighting for the vacant title. Also, the fight was expected to happen at UFC 231. For months it has been speculated that a massive fight could be headlining the Madison Square Garden card. With Jon Jones recently receiving a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension that’s up this month, many believed “Bones” could headline.

Match-ups against the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier, and even Cain Velasquez were rumored. UFC President Dana White repeatedly denied those claims. With that being said, it looks like UFC 230 finally has a main event.

What do you think of the reported main event?