Following Loss To Gilbert Burns, Tyron Woodley Wants Two More Fights In 2020

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is hoping to make two more trips to the Octagon before 2020 comes to a close.

Woodley returned to action back in May after being out for over a year. He took on GIlbert Burns inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the first time in his pro MMA career, Woodley lost his second bout in a row. “The Chosen One” had no answer for Burns’ offense and was shut out via unanimous decision. Prior to his loss at the hands of Burns, Woodley lost the UFC welterweight gold to Kamaru Usman in what was also a lopsided unanimous decision.

Tyron Woodley Eyeing Two More Fights In 2020

“The Chosen One” doesn’t plan on going through another layoff. He wants to get back to action as soon as possible. During an Instagram Live session, Woodley expressed his desire to fight two more times this year (via MMAJunkie).

“I want to fight two more times this year,” Woodley said Monday on Instagram Live. “So we are right now in June. I feel like if I can get one on the books sometime in the near future then it still leaves me with November or December to fight again. I want to fight two more times this year. I want to just really knock out some fights. I’m excited about it. I’m ready to get back in there and get after it.”

Woodley hasn’t earned a victory since Sept. 2018. That was a successful welterweight title defense over Darren Till. Fast forward to mid-2020 and Woodley is barely hanging on in the UFC’s top five 170-pound rankings.

Depending on who you ask, Woodley is either feeling the wrath of father time, or he simply ran into two opponents who were nightmare matchups stylistically. Regardless, the former UFC welterweight ruler would like nothing more than to silence his critics before 2020 is through.