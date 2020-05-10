Following UFC 249 Win, Justin Gaethje Isn’t Satisfied With Interim Gold

Justin Gaethje can call himself an interim UFC champion but he isn’t satisfied.

Gaethje turned in a stellar performance last night (May 9). “The Highlight” may have been the slight underdog going into UFC 249 but he was able to showcase technique and patience. He battered Ferguson throughout the fight before scoring the fifth-round TKO finish.

Justin Gaethje Talks Winning Interim UFC Gold

During the UFC 249 post-fight presser, Gaethje said that while winning interim gold is a great achievement, he is striving for more (via ESPN).

“I am proud to hold this belt,” Gaethje said at the post-fight news conference. “It feels good. Not many people in the world, much less fighters in the UFC, get to achieve this. So it feels fantastic, and I should enjoy it. But that was the competitor in me. You can never be satisfied. When I get the belt, I want the next one.”

Gaethje went on to say that he’s looking forward to meeting Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title unification bout.

“I can’t wait to face the challenge,” Gaethje said at the post-fight news conference. “We’re competitors. That’s why we’re here. He owes it to me to try and kill me, and I owe him the same.”

Nurmagomedov has claimed that he can return to action as soon as July. During the UFC 249 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White said he will meet with his staff to discuss when to book Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje.

With the victory over Ferguson, Gaethje extends his winning streak to four. In his current stretch, he has beaten Tony Ferguson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick.

Gaethje snapped Ferguson’s 12-fight winning streak. “El Cucuy” hadn’t lost a bout since May 2012.