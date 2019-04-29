For Now Rory MacDonald Plans on Facing Gracie in June

Rory MacDonald might have made some worrisome comments after fighting to a majority draw at Bellator 220. However, he says he fully believed he would be advancing to face Neiman Gracie in New York in June before Saturday night. In keeping his title, MacDonald advances in the Welterweight Grand Prix but the way he was talking after his win, has some fans wondering if he will finish the tournament.

One of the things MacDonald told John McCarthy in his post-fight interview was that the desire to hurt people was not there during the fight, citing his newfound faith as one of the reasons he may have to reevaluate his future. Later, when speaking to MMA Junkie he clarified that he “was expressing what I felt in my heart, what I was going through.”

MacDonald still believes that he may have to reassess where his fighting career is going but as the current champion, he will move forward with what is next in June. “I’m going to pray, and I’m going to see what God has in store for me, see what doors open up,” said MacDonald. He added, “My plans right now are to go to the next stage and compete against Neiman.”

Gracie does not believe MacDonald is thinking of not showing up to Madison Square Garden in June and said as much after the event. MacDonald said the loss to Gegard Mousasi is what put him more in touch with God prior to the fight with Fitch. Aside from some cuts and a swollen elbow, MacDonald feels he can be ready for Bellator 222.

While MacDonald may see another chapter coming in his life, it seems he will prepare for Gracie for now. Bellator 222 is scheduled for June 14 in Madison Square Garden.

