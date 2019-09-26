Former Bellator Fighter Katy Collins Passes Away Due To Brain Aneurysm

After battling a brain aneurysm, Katy Collins has died at the age of 32.

Collins’ coach JT Tilley brought word of Collins’ death in a Facebook post yesterday morning (Sept. 25).

“The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards.

…I’ve always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know.”

Collins went 2-1 under the Bellator banner. In that span she picked up wins over Michelle Royer and Bruna Vargas. The loss came against Emily Ducote, who went on to become a women’s flyweight title challenger. Collins also competed for LFA.

A GoFundMe page was set up to cover Collins’ medical expenses. The page has now been modified to assist with memorial costs as well. Sarah Jones, the fundraiser organizer, had the following to say on the passing of Collins.

“Katy Collins fought as hard as she could. On September 25th, Katy peacefully left this Earth. She leaves behind so many loved ones, family and friends who care so much for her. Katy leaves behind two young sons, who will struggle to understand this, like many of us. Katy was young and strong and full of life and love. Her family will need all the help they can with funeral and medical costs. Any help at all is so appreciated. I know that Katy would have been happier than EVER knowing how much her friends have helped her.”

We at MMA News send our condolences to the family and friends of Katy Collins.