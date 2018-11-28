Former Champs Weigh-in on Wilder vs Fury

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury finally square off this weekend in Los Angeles, California’s Staples Center. The Wilder vs. Fury matchup brings with it the buzz any heavyweight matchup in combat sports brings as the two stylistically different boxers will be toe-to-toe on Saturday night.

The likelihood of a finish is always a possibility in the heavyweight division which has piqued the interest of some former heavyweight boxing legends that gave their predictions on how the match could turn out.

In a press release from Premiere Boxing Champions, predictions were given by former champions Mike Tyson, Lenox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, and George Foreman:

Mike Tyson’s take on the matchup was this; “Although Wilder’s punch is strong, nothing can compare to the mental strength Fury has shown both in and out of the ring. It’ll be a close call, but I think Fury’s got a true fighting chance.”

Holyfield seems to think the longer the fight goes, the more the chances of one man beating the other changes. “It’s a great fight. Fury’s got a lot of skills, he’s awkward and he has long arms. He has good reflexes and is a strong counter-puncher,” said Holyfield. He added that “Deontay needs to be first and he can’t wait on Tyson. Tyson’s always been the bigger fighter. In fighting Deontay it’s the same case. If things get difficult, he’s (Fury) got more experience and a lot of tricks. I think with Deontay’s power, he might be able to end it early, but if Tyson can frustrate him and it goes the distance, then it could go his way.”

Lewis seems to agree with Holyfield on the odds in favor of Fury if it goes the distance and added, “This is an epic and most-unpredictable showdown. I can’t wait for this fight.”

“If it goes the distance then it belongs to Tyson Fury. If it’s a short fight it will belong to Deontay Wilder.” –Lennox Lewis

Foreman says he is a big fan of Wilder’s and was, “impressed with Tyson Fury and how he avoided the big shots against Wladimir Klitschko. I can see him going 12 rounds with Wilder because of his height and reach.”

Wilder vs. Fury looks to be one the highest profile matches to close out 2018, who do you see winning Saturday night?