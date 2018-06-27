Former Invicta FC Champ Livia Renata Souza Set For Sao Paulo UFC Debut

The UFC’s women’s strawweight division just got bigger.

Former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza is set to make her UFC debut at the promotion’s upcoming Sao Paulo event on September 22nd. She will take on Alex Chambers at 115 pounds. The bout was first reported by Brazilian news outlet Combate.

The action goes down from the Ibirapuera Gymnasium and will likely air on FS1 after UFC Fight Pass prelims. Souza previously won Invicta’s strawweight title back in April of 2015 when she submitted Katja Kankaanpaa in the fourth round.

She successfully defended the title once against DeAnna Bennett in January 2016 with a first round knockout, however, was dethroned by Angela Hill that same year via split decision.

Since the defeat Souza has picked up a pair of victories over Ayaka Hamasaki and Janaisa Morandin. She was previously scheduled to make her UFC debut against Jessica Aguilar at UFC Fight Night 126, but a broken hand forced her to pull out of the fight.

Chambers is coming off two straight losses, the latter being a decision defeat to Nadia Kassem at UFC Fight Night 121.

