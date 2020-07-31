Former RIZIN Champion Manel Kape Glad Cody Garbrandt Plans To Move Down

Manel Kape was the talk of MMA in Japan under the RIZIN banner and he’s hoping to make some noise in the UFC.

Kape is known for his exciting fighting style and brash attitude, which could make for some fun matchups in the UFC’s flyweight division. Someone who is just as explosive as Kape both inside and outside the Octagon is Cody Garbrandt, who is a former UFC bantamweight champion. With Garbrandt planning to move down to the flyweight division, Kape is all for it.

Manel Kape Welcomes Cody Garbrandt’s Plan To Move Down

Kape spoke to MMAFighting.com and expressed his belief that he’s more well-rounded than Garbrandt.

“I’m a world champion, I know my potential, I know my skills, and I can see in 125 division not having nobody better than me. And if Cody Garbrandt comes to 125, it will be good. This will give me extra motivation for fight against him. I saw his fight, he’s a tough guy, but just have this, he’s just tough. In this game, you need to have more, not just be tough. He’s not smart, you can see, his work is emotional. … I’m more complete than him, and all the respect that I saw that he don’t have, it will be good. I’m excited.”

Kape was scheduled to make his UFC debut against Rogerio Bontorin on Aug. 15. Bontorin suffered an injury and was forced off the card. As it turns out, Kape also ended up injuring ligaments in his ankle. He will be out of action for at least another month.

As for Garbrandt, he claims he’s next in line to challenge UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. “No Love” had plans to move down to 125 pounds before fighting Raphael Assuncao. While he appeared to have second thoughts after knocking Assuncao out cold, he seems to be all in on the flyweight move.