Former Strikeforce Champion, UFC & Bellator Veteran Josh Thomson Retires

Josh Thomson is walking away from MMA competition.

Thomson has ended his 32-fight career. He made the announcement during the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast. Thomson captured the Strikeforce lightweight title and competed at the highest levels under the UFC banner. “The Punk” even competed inside the PRIDE FC ring and was last seen in action for Bellator.

Josh Thomson Announces His Retirement

Here’s what Thomson had to say to “Big” John McCarthy and MMA fans on his decision (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I can say that I’m officially retired,” Thomson began.

“I realized I was taking more shots than I should be taking,” Thomson said of his decision. “I don’t want to live that lifestyle. I don’t want to be in there and be a punching bag to anybody. I was taking more [damage] in training [too].

“That’s the thing, people only see the ones you take in the fight,” Thomson continued. “They don’t realize that you’re taking more [shots] in training, too. There’s young, talented studs in my gym. Those guys are whooping your ass too, it’s not just the one guy in the cage that you’re fighting. It’s the lead-up to it. It’s all the other shots you take in there. That’s the hardest part.”

Thomson works both as a color commentator and an analyst at the desk for Bellator.