Former Title Challenger Gray Maynard Parts Ways With UFC

Gray Maynard spent over a decade competing in the UFC, but that time has expired.

Maynard revealed to MMAJunkie.com that he and the UFC have parted ways. “The Bully” had been with the UFC since 2007. He made it to the semifinals of The Ultimate Fighter Season 5. Maynard was eliminated when he was submitted by Nate Diaz.

Gray Maynard Talks Fighting Future After UFC Exit

Maynard told MMAJunkie that he’s in the process of sorting things out before making his next move.

“I don’t know – we’re trying to work some stuff out,” Maynard said. “(I’m) not with the UFC anymore, so I’m trying to work some stuff out, check what’s going to make sense, and probably be at featherweight. So that’s the next step.

“It’s wide open. I’ve always dealt with the UFC like on a contractual term, and just kind of who I’m going up against, and basically, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s do it.’ And now that I’m done, I kind of wanted to have a manager and let them deal with it.”

During his time with the UFC, Maynard challenged Frankie Edgar for UFC gold twice. His first title bout with Edgar was thrilling and it ended in a split draw. Edgar was able to knock Maynard out in their second title match. Maynard actually scored a unanimous decision victory over Edgar before their two championship bouts.

Maynard’s last bout was a TKO loss to Nik Lentz back in Oct. 2018. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on Maynard’s fighting future.