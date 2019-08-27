Former UFC Champ Blasts Joe Rogan’s Response To Conor McGregor Pub Incident

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Conor McGregor hitting an elderly man in a Dublin bar. A certain former UFC champ isn’t too happy with the longtime MMA personality.

Rogan was heard on his podcast effusing a statement that made it seem like he was impressed by what McGregor had done:

“He’s got like $100 million in the bank and he still wants to fight people. Still smacking people at bars.” Rogan laughed. “What’s he doing? Don’t do that. Who knows what the guy said to him.”

When the words seemed to draw confusion from many listeners, Rogan felt the need to clarify his comments:

“Not good to smack that guy at the bar though,” he said. “I watched that again, I thought it was a touch, last time I talked about it but it looked like almost like a punch. I mean, he hit him, I misspoke, I basically just thought he touched him in the face because I watched it on my phone and it wasn’t that clear. Then I watched it on a computer and was like ‘oh’.”

Serra Sounds Off

However, that explanation isn’t good enough for former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra. He spoke up on the ‘UFC Unfiltered’ podcast (via MMA World) to sound off on Rogan’s words:

“I mean, Joe Rogan was talking about, ‘he’s got $100 million in the bank,’ and Dana’s talking about how smart he is. You know, I don’t give a f*** about that if he’s not a good person. Who gives a f***? I don’t know. Like dude, I’ll tell you right now, man, I had a $100 million in the bank, I’m pretty much doing everything I’m doing right now. Like, is that what it’s really about?”

Serra moved on to describe his own stance that no matter how much money McGregor made, that had nothing to do with him being a good human being. He pointed to McGregor’s infamous dolly incident in April 2018 as proof:

“The guy’s throwing dollies at things with fighters in it. And ‘Thug Rose’ was in the first seat, could’ve had her face destroyed. He’s mushing officials, he’s smacking an old man, or punching him. And like, ‘Oh, well he made a lot of money for himself’ Really? So what does that mean? What the f*** does that mean? What does that have to do with him being a decent human being?”

Enough Materialism

Serra continued to sound off on the public perception of McGregor that he’s some great man because he’s rich. He noted no one, not even ‘The Notorious’ could take all his material possessions with him when he passed on. With that established, he implored McGregor to be a better human being:

“I don’t give a f** if he’s brilliant, what the f*** does that mean? For people to say he’s brilliant, so everybody should be doing this s***? Yeah, he’s made all that, that’s awesome that he’s done that, but it doesn’t give you a certain right to disrespect guys. What the f*** does everything have to do with materialistic bulls***? You’re not taking all this s*** with you. I got people dying left and right, you’re not taking any of this s*** with you. How about you be a better human being? You’ll feel better about yourself.”

McGregor recently opened up with an apologetic interview about the incident with Ariel Helwani last week. He then expressed his desire to return to fighting in order to avoid being typecast as a fighter who had it all but lost it.

Another former UFC champ thinks that was just a bit of PR damage control, however. It’s clear that the public perception of McGregor seems to be souring no matter how nonchalant Rogan was about his latest outside-the-cage incident.

Do you side with Matt Serra concerning Conor McGregor’s recent antics?