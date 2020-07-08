Former UFC ‘Champ-Champ’ Henry Cejudo Explains Why Sean O’Malley Is ‘Completely Overrated’

Henry Cejudo hasn’t been as impressed by Sean O’Malley as others.

O’Malley has been making a name for himself in the UFC bantamweight division. He’s coming off a spectacular one-punch knockout victory over Eddie Wineland. The win saw O’Malley earn a spot on the UFC bantamweight rankings for the first time.

Henry Cejudo Thinks Sean O’Malley Is ‘Completely Overrated’

Many believe that O’Malley has major star potential if he plays his cards right and keeps winning. Appearing on ESPN’s Now or Never, Cejudo shared his opinion that the “Sugar” show is all hype (via MMAJunkie).

“I think Sean O’Malley is completely overrated,” Cejudo told ESPN’s “Now or Never”. “He hasn’t fought nobody. They haven’t put him up against a wrestler. Every time they ask Sean O’Malley who do you want next, ‘I want another striker.’ You know what that tells me as a competitor? That this dude does not want any smoke up against the cage. This dude doesn’t train with people that can grind him. If I was to ever fight him, I would hurt him. I would grind him out, I would keep him for like maybe three to four rounds and just hurt him.”

Cejudo and O’Malley have been trading barbs a bit. O’Malley shared his theory that Cejudo’s girlfriend may have had something to do with “Triple C’s” decision to retire. Cejudo responded by listing his career accolades as reason enough to hang up his gloves and calling O’Malley a “dirty q-tip.”

Back in May, Cejudo successfully defended the UFC bantamweight championship against Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” scored a second-round TKO victory over “The Dominator.” After the fight, Cejudo announced that he’s walking away from MMA competition. Cejudo has said that a massive payday and a crack at the UFC featherweight championship could entice him to return.