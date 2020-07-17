Former UFC ‘Champ-Champ’ Henry Cejudo Says He’s Been In Contact With AEW

Former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo says he’s been in touch with top American wrestling promotion, AEW.

Cejudo last competed in MMA back in May. He successfully defended the bantamweight championship against Dominick Cruz via second-round TKO. After the bout, Cejudo announced his retirement from MMA competition. While Cejudo has been saying he could be lured out of retirement, there are other options on the table.

Henry Cejudo Claims To Have Kept Contact With AEW

Back in May, Cejudo appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite. He was a part of boxing legend Mike Tyson’s entourage alongside UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort. Speaking to Adam Glyn, Cejudo said his AEW appearance may not be one and done (via SEScoops.com).

“We’ve been in contact with AEW,” Cejudo continued. “There’s a potential big pay-per-view event that they may want to hold but, there’s a lot, even amateur wrestling. There’s so many options that I don’t really know which one to pick because they all seem a little appetizing to me.”

Cejudo has been entertaining plenty of ideas for his next move. That goes from challenging UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski, to stepping into the boxing ring to meet 21-year-old phenom Ryan Garcia. Then of course, there’s the potential transition to the world of pro wrestling.

The wrestling industry has never been shy in bringing athletes from major sports organizations in for appearances and even matches. When the WWE first struck a deal with FOX, there was a big push to feature top combat sports athletes. The coronavirus pandemic has forced both sides to reverse course as evident by the release of former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

MMA News will keep you posted on the latest with Henry Cejudo and whether or not he returns to the Octagon, or explores other options.