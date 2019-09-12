Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Gives Update on Return to MMA

Cain Velasquez will be in Madison Square Garden on September 15, but not in the way you think. Lucha Libre AAA is coming to the Hulu Theater with their “Invading New York” event and Velasquez is scheduled to be on the card. The event is going down just before Mexican Independence Day, which is the next day on September 16.

It will be Velasquez’s second time performing with Lucha Libre AAA in something he has been working towards and admits he still needs work doing. The former UFC heavyweight champion last fought in February when he suffered a first-round TKO to Francis Ngannou. He was out for three years prior to that and was seemingly injury-prone. So why pro wrestling?

Well, because it was fun according to Velasquez.

In an interview with Popculture.com the new venture is fun and something he wants to grow in. “It was fun the whole time I was out there doing it,” Velasquez said of his first foray into pro wrestling. He added, “It was so surreal that we did the whole match and it was faster than I thought it would be. I can’t wait to do it again.”

While Velasquez is on the “Invading New York” card, it is only his second time performing and admits he has to build himself up. With options like AEW, Impact Wrestling, and of course the WWE landscape, it looks like with his name recognition Velasquez could switch away from MMA, but that’s not what he plans right now. While he is focused on pro-wrestling, he still plans to return to the UFC.

When it comes to fighting for real, “I do plan on coming back,” Velasquez said. “We’ll see when that happens, but as of right now I’ll be doing some more pro wrestling.”