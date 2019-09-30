Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez Reportedly In Talks With WWE & AEW

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may find himself signing full-time with a major wrestling promotion soon.

Velasquez has had two matches for popular Mexican promotion AAA. The American Kickboxing Academy standout has garnered massive praise for his ability to grasp the in-ring work in a such a short period of time. Apparently, this has caught the attention of two top American wrestling promotions.

Cain Velasquez Draws Interest From WWE & AEW

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer revealed that Velasquez is in talks with WWE and AEW. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi followed up on this and was able to get confirmation.

“Cain Velasquez is in discussions with two prominent pro-wrestling promotions. The former UFC heavyweight champion and his team have been in touch recently with both WWE and AEW about a contract, sources confirmed with ESPN. Dave Meltzer first discussed the info Sunday on Wrestling Observer Radio. Velasquez has done a pair of pro-wrestling dates already for Mexico’s AAA and his athletic performances have drawn the attention of big organizations. AAA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling could also be in play for Velasquez, sources said.”

If Velasquez were to take the route of NJPW, he could still wrestle for a Mexican promotion. While AAA has a working relationship with AEW, NJPW partners with CMLL. Stick with MMA News for the latest on Velasquez’s future.