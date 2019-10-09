Former UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt Aims For March 2020 Return

Cody Garbrandt would like to return to action around the spring 2020.

Garbrandt hasn’t been seen in action since his knockout loss to Pedro Munhoz back in March. It was Garbrandt’s third straight defeat. Prior to his current skid, “No Love” had a perfect record of 11-0 and was the UFC bantamweight champion.

Garbrandt Hoping For March 2020 Return

Garbrandt has been on the sidelines due to a torn tendon. Speaking to reporters during a Dominance MMA media day session, Garbrandt said a return in March would be ideal (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I’m hoping for March return, hopefully sooner,” Garbrandt said. “I talked to Dana a few days ago. I would like for the UFC to come back to Ohio in March. There’s the Arnold Classic there. It’s a great time to go and do that, so we’ll see. We got Stipe (Miocic) as the champion again, so Stipe fighting in Ohio the home state, I would love to, and that’s where I’m at with that. I’m excited to come back.”

With that said, Garbrandt doesn’t plan on getting back inside the Octagon before he’s ready.

“I’m not going to rush this recovery process,” Garbrandt said. “I thought when I was younger, especially being the champion, I wanted to defend that as quickly and as much as I could, and four fights in one year, my body it came as a cost, and I was able to become a champion. I tasted it a little bit, and I’m more hungry than I’ve ever been. I have to go back up the mountain a different way, a different path, and I’m excited for that.”