Former UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt Out Until 2020 Due To Injury

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will be sidelined for the remainder of 2019.

Garbrandt’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed to MMAJunkie.com that Garbrandt has suffered an injury and will be out until 2020. “No Love” suffered a torn tendon during a training session. He will be undergoing surgery.

In the past, Garbrandt has been plagued by back issues, a broken hand, and a wrist injury. It’s another tough bump in the road for Garbrandt, who is seeking his first victory since Dec. 2016. While “No Love” was once red hot with a record of 11-0, he has since lost three straight bouts. He was stopped in all of his career losses.

Back at UFC 207, Garbrandt turned in a brilliant performance against Dominick Cruz to capture the bantamweight gold. While many praised Garbrandt for his patience, he has been anything but in his recent outings. In fact, “No Love” is now being criticized for swinging wild and leaving himself open.

Garbrandt had his unbeaten streak snapped by T.J. Dillashaw back in Nov. 2017. Dillashaw earned a second-round TKO victory. In their rematch last year, Dillashaw once again stopped “No Love.” Garbrandt’s attempt to get back in the win column didn’t pan out against Pedro Munhoz, as he was knocked out in the first round.