Former UFC Champion Frankie Edgar Remains Focused On Bantamweight Move

Frankie Edgar is still targeting a move to the bantamweight division.

Edgar was last seen in action back in Dec. 2019. He was scheduled to make his bantamweight debut against Cory Sandhagen but the UFC needed someone to face Chan Sung Jung on short notice. Edgar ended up being stopped in the opening frame.

Edgar Remains Focused On Bantamweight Move

MMAFighting.com‘s Mike Heck was able to reach out to Edgar. “The Answer” said the goal of making his mark at 135 pounds remains unchanged.

“I don’t know who I’m going to get matched up with, but it will be someone along those lines (of Sandhagen),” he said. “I wanted to fight in June before [the coronavirus pandemic] went down, and now I see that May 9 is tentatively scheduled. So we’ll see what happens there. But I’d like to get back in there (for June) ideally.”

Edgar went on to say that while he isn’t concerned with getting his weight down during the coronavirus pandemic, he plans to get to work once the smoke clears.

“It’s definitely not the ideal time to be worrying about weight with not having access to all the amenities and what not,” he said. “When I decided this past summer that I was gonna go down to 135, I pretty much tricked my mind to not get over 160, and I’m pretty much there. I probably walk around around 157 without really trying hard so.

“I got my weight in the right place, so that when I have a date in mind, I’ll hook up with a nutritionist and get really zeroed in.”

Edgar is a former UFC lightweight champion. He eventually moved down to the featherweight division. While Edgar found success at 145 pounds, he wasn’t able to capture gold in the division. For some, Edgar’s move to bantamweight may be coming too late but “The Answer” certainly doesn’t agree with that notion.