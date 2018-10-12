Former UFC Champion Offers To Help McGregor For Potential Khabib Rematch

A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion is offering assistance to Conor McGregor.

McGregor is coming off a fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one attempted to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion. He couldn’t get the job done and was mauled for most of the fight. Those who thought he’d have difficulty with “The Eagle’s” grappling were correct.

Some Unlikely Assistance

A former UFC lightweight champion was paying attention to UFC 229. He took to his Facebook page to offer his assistance to McGregor. Here is Sean Sherk’s message:

“NOTE TO MCGREGOR

Not sure if the McGregor/Khabib rematch will take place but if it does hiring a guy like Jordan Burroughs to come out and teach you how to wrestle isn’t the keys to victory. You can’t learn how to out wrestle a guy like Khabib who’s been wrestling since birth in just a matter of weeks just by training with a world champion. It doesn’t work that way.

The keys to victory for the rematch would be to hire a guy like myself for instance. Who’s fighting style is almost identical to Khabib. I made a career out of using my superior Wrestling ability to outfight opponents in a cage while still remaining three-dimensional. I know how to beat guys like myself. I know what works To stifle takedowns, catch Submission’s on the fly, stop ground and pound from being effective and escapes from bottom based on the same techniques and philosophies that worked on me.

Mixed martial arts is no longer a game of Style vs style. It’s man versus man, game planning / executing game plans and evolution.

The best athletes in the world take a loss as an opportunity to learn and evolve.

I have the experience and credentials to prove it.

I am for hire!!”

In the past, McGregor has been against bringing in too many outsiders into his camp at SBG Ireland. The former two-division champion has remained loyal to his team and wants like-minded teammates such as Artem Lobov, Dillon Danis, and James Gallagher. If a rematch comes to fruition, it’ll be interesting to see if McGregor feels the need to bring in a high-level wrestler.

Do you think Sean Sherk can bring any value to Conor McGregor’s camp?