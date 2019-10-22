Former UFC Champion Jose Aldo: ‘No Doubt I’m Fighting At 135 Next’

Jose Aldo once ruled the featherweight roost, but now he’s got his sights set on the bantamweight division.

Aldo turned some heads when he expressed interest in cutting down to 135 pounds. UFC president Dana White wasn’t sold on the idea. UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion Henry Cejudo said he’d welcome Aldo to the 135-pound weight class by making him “bend the knee.”

Jose Aldo Says He’s Been Slimming Down For 135-Pound Run

MMAFighting.com spoke to Aldo, who revealed his current weight on the road to stepping inside the Octagon as a bantamweight.

“I’m on a diet for a month and my weight is dropping just fine,” said Aldo, revealing he currently weighs around 150 pounds. “I’m training as hard as I’ve ever trained in my life, so I wouldn’t suffer to make featherweight now. My weight is going down well.”

Aldo doesn’t appear to be short on confidence when it comes to his ability to cut down to 135 pounds.

“No doubt I’m fighting at 135 next, I’m just waiting for (Henry) Cejudo to decide if he’s going to fight or not,” he continued, aiming at the two-division champion. “If it’s not against him, I have no problem (fighting) anyone else. I’m asking ‘Dede’ (Pederneiras) every day, texting and terrorizing Dana (White). This f***** should at least come out of the bushes, you either fight or you don’t. All he does is talk that he wants to fight, this internet talk, but that’s easy. I wanna see you sign the contract to show you’re a real man and fight me or anyone else.

“Everyone who has two titles is holding up the UFC and that’s not good for me and all athletes that are hopeful for a fight. It’s getting hard nowadays. They say they’ll have an answer for me, but I’m waiting for this sh*t for a month.”

Aldo’s last outing was against Alex Volkanovski back in May. He ended up losing the bout via unanimous decision. Volkanovski became just the third man to defeat Aldo under the UFC banner.