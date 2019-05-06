Former UFC Champion Nicco Montano Moving Up In Weight

Nicco Montano will be making the move to 135 pounds.

Montano became the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder back in Dec. 2017. She defeated Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision to capture the gold. Montano was stripped of the title when she failed to weigh in for her planned title defense against Valentina Shevchenko after falling ill.

Nicco Montano Making The Jump To Bantamweight

Montano’s manager Ricky Kottenstette confirmed to Sherdog.com that the first UFC women’s flyweight champion is targeting a summer return in the bantamweight division. Kottenstette noted that a decision on a possible return to flyweight depends on how Montano performs at 135 pounds.

Montano received a six-month sanction from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). It was determined that Montano was the victim of tainted supplements. She will be eligible to compete again after May 15. Montano took to social media and said the following on her sanction:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my friends, family, and all of my fans for their continued support during this difficult period in my life. As you all know, USADA was unable to locate the source of my contamination. I will continue to remain diligent in my responsibilities to USADA and the UFC. I would like to acknowledge Donna Marcolini and Jeff Novitzky with the UFC for their assistance in this process. This suspension has further inspired me to work even harder of achieving my goals in the UFC. I hope to make my return this summer.”

Do you think Nicco Montano can find success at bantamweight?