Former UFC Fighter Killed In Brazil Hit-And-Run

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran Rodrigo de Lima has been killed in a hit-and-run incident.

A report from Globo surfaced revealing that civil police stated de Lima was hit and killed by an Uber driver after a dispute. UFC welterweight Michel Prazeres later confirmed the news to MMAFighting.com. Prazeres said that de Lima was with some friends in the car. He also said that police are searching for the driver.

Prazeres detailed what allegedly took place, saying that the Uber driver drove off following the argument. The driver then allegedly returned and hit de Lima from behind with his car before taking off for good. The former UFC fighter was a husband and father of two kids.

Back in June 2014, de Lima made his UFC debut against Neil Magny. He lost that bout and then fell short against Efrain Escudero in his last UFC outing. The last professional mixed martial arts bout for de Lima took place back in June 2018. He submitted Luiz Fabiano in the first round at Shooto Brazil 85.

MMA News will keep you posted on the latest updates regarding this situation. We’d like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Rodrigo de Lima.