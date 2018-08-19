Former UFC Fighter Matt Riddle Signs with WWE

Former UFC prospect Matt Riddle has officially signed with World Wrestling Entertainment after making waves on the independent wrestling scene for several years.

Are you as excited to see #MattRiddle in Brooklyn as HE is to BE in Brooklyn?!@SuperKingofBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/wOP2y9yRhY — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 18, 2018

Riddle spent 12 of his 13 professional mixed martial arts fights as part of the UFC after first debuting on “The Ultimate Fighter” season 7 without a single bout on his resume.

Riddle made quite the impact with a devastating knockout to earn his spot on the reality show after breaking his opponent’s jaw in the second round of their matchup.

Riddle would go onto put together an impressive resume in the UFC including eight wins against just three losses before his fighting career came to an end.

The UFC released Riddle unceremoniously after he failed two drug tests for marijuana and despite the fact that he had won four fights in a row — with two of those victories later overturned to no contests due to the positive drug tests.

Following the end of his UFC career, Riddle won one more fight before actually signing with Bellator MMA where he hoped to jump into their welterweight division but he ultimately decided to turn his full focus on professional wrestling instead.

Since that time, Riddle has become one of the most talked about athletes on the independent wrestling circuit where he has performed for organizations such as EVOLVE and PROGRESS.

During his time in professional wrestling, Riddle has adapted the moniker ‘The King of Bros’, which has earned him quite a fan following over the past few years.

Rumors had swirled for some time that the WWE was interested in signing Riddle and the official announcement was made on Saturday night during the NXT Takeover show in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Riddle now joins UFC veterans such as Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Brock Lesnar as fighters who are now competing as part of the WWE roster.