Former UFC Fighter Melvin Guillard Knocks Out Civilian (Video)

UFC veteran, Melvin Guillard was reportedly in a bar fight back in 2018 and now TMZ has obtained a video of the incident.

According to the report, Guillard knocked out the civilian where he had suffered numerous injuries. The UFC veteran was arrested for felony assault after the civilian pressed chargers.

Obviously, the video is not good and shows what Guillard was arrested for.

Melvin Guillard last fought at BKFC 7 where he was TKO’d in the first round by Isaac Vallie-Flagg. Before that, he was on a five-fight losing streak and a nine-fight non-winning streak as he had a no-contest in there. During that time he had fought the likes of Justin Gaethje, Derek Campos, Israel Adesanya, and most recently Takanori Gomi.

In the UFC he fought the likes of Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone, Michael Johnson, Joe Lauzon, and Ross Pearson among others.