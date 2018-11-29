Another Former UFC Fighter Signs With ONE Championship

ONE Championship has signed another former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter.

It’s no secret that ONE Championship has been looking to make some waves in the world of mixed martial arts. The Asia-based promotion recently signed former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and pulled off a historic trade with the UFC to nab Demetrious Johnson. The goal is for more eyeballs to be on ONE Championship and it appears the promotion isn’t done going after some familiar faces.

“Sexyama” Has Arrived At ONE Championship

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityotong recently took to Facebook to announce that the promotion has signed former UFC middleweight and welterweight Yoshihiro Akiyama. Peep the Facebook post below:

“I’m thrilled to announce that JMMA Korean-Japanese Legend Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama (15-6) (otherwise known as Choo Sung-Hoon) has officially signed as a welterweight with ONE Championship! He is a highly decorated, world-class judo black belt with an exciting, high-octane dynamite fighting style. I guarantee that he will electrify fans across Asia. A huge superstar in Korea, Choo Sung-Hoon will be making his debut in 2019 before also fighting in ONE: Home of Heroes in Seoul, Korea.”

Akiyama was last seen in action back in Nov. 2015. He dropped a split decision to Alberto Mina. “Sexyama” has gone 1-5 in his last six outings. Akiyama never got going in the UFC. He went 2-6 under the promotion, losing to the likes of Michael Bisping, Chris Leben, and Jake Shields. His wins were a split decision over Alan Belcher and a unanimous decision over Amir Sadollah.

Do you think this is a good signing for ONE Championship?