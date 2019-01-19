Former UFC Fighter Still Targeting WWE Run

A former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter still has World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in his sights.

It’s no secret that there has been a crossover effect with mixed martial arts and professional wrestling. We’ve seen Brock Lesnar go from the WWE champion to the UFC heavyweight champion. Ronda Rousey was a UFC champion, who transitioned to become the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. The likes of Tom Lawler and others have also dabbled into the world of pro wrestling, or “sports entertainment” as Vince McMahon likes to call it. Former World Heavyweight Champion in WWE Jack Swagger, real name Jake Hager, will be making his MMA debut on Jan. 26 at Bellator 214.

Eric Spicely Still Eyeing WWE Run

Back in December, former UFC fighter Eric Spicely participated in a WWE tryout. While feedback was sparse, Spicely felt good about the work he put in and his time spent at the tryouts. He told MMAFighting.com that he hopes to have impressed WWE officials enough to get the call:

“I was pretty devastated when Joe Silva told me not to do pro wrestling. Especially because Tom Lawlor had done some while he was signed too and I was like, ‘What the heck, man?’ He was like, ‘I didn’t ask, I just did it.’ Damn it, I messed up by asking. I would love to wrestle. I really hope the WWE calls me and they’re like, ‘We want you to come to NXT’ because that would be amazing. I’m just keeping my options open for whatever works out and comes to fruition.”

