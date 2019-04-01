Former UFC Fighters Enter Upcoming PFL Season

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has unveiled their selections from round three of their fighter selection process for the 2019 season. The latest selections include former UFC fighters and an Olympic gold judo competitor from japan. The roster is said to have been elevated from last year, having fighters come from the international fight scene to fight their way through the PFL’s season format.

UFC fans will notice Jeremy Kennedy has joined the PFL’s featherweight division. Kennedy went 3-1 in the UFC and has a record of 13-1 overall. Joining Kennedy as a former UFC and Bellator competitor is Damon Jackson, also in the featherweight division with a record of 16-2-1 overall in mixed martial arts. Chris Curtis who fought on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series joins the PFL welterweight division bringing with him a seven-fight win streak.

From Japan, fighting out of Croatia, Satoshi Ishii (20-8-1) brings his Olympic level Judo to the PFL. Ishii won gold in the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The press release from the PFL said Ishii retired from Judo after that to pursue MMA full time and trains out of the same camp as Mirko “Cro-Cop” Filipovic.

See the latest roster additions below:

Rashid Yusupov, Russia (10–1), 2019 Light Heavyweight Contender

Francimar Barroso, Brazil (22–7–1), 2019 Heavyweight Contender

Chris Curtis, USA (20-5), 2019 Welterweight Contender

Ronys Torres, Brazil (37–6), 2019 Lightweight Contender

Jeremy Kennedy, Canada (13-1), 2019 Featherweight Contender

Damon Jackson, USA (16–2–1), 2019 Featherweight Contender

Jorge Gonzalez, Mexico, (15-4), 2019 Light Heavyweight Contender

Satoshi Ishii, Croatia (20-8-1), 2019 Heavyweight Contender

The complete PFL 2019 roster can be seen on their official website.

“We have assembled the best available talent from around the world in what proved to be a challenging, highly competitive selection process,” said Ray Sefo President of PFL Fighter Operations. He added that, “68 fighters will compete on the biggest stage in primetime on Thursday nights, looking to earn a playoff spot and a shot at being a champion.”

Which of these new additions do you think has a chance at being champion?