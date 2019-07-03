Former UFC Heavyweight Contender Signs With ONE

Another UFC veteran has signed with Asian promotion ONE Championship.

Arjan Singh Bhullar will reportedly take his talents to the growing promotion according to a report from MMA Junkie, as a source close to Bhullar informed them. The person requested to remain anonymous because ONE Championship has not announced the signing.

The writing was seemingly on the wall. Bhullar posted a vague post on Twitter earlier today that he had signed a new deal with an organization. He did not name the promotion:

“It’s a done deal! A new promotional contract and fight agreement is in place. A big thx to my CAA team for doing a fantastic job over the last several weeks with negotiations. Multiple offers on the table to consider but a clear winner in our eyes#TeamBhullar #OneBillionStrong“

Bhullar went 3-1 in his UFC career from 2017-2019. He was most recently seen defeating Juan Adams via decision at May 4’s UFC Ottawa. His only loss in the Octagon came via an omoplata submission to Adam Wieczorek.

The anonymous source said Bhullar also had offers from multiple promotions including Bellator. He’ll now join former UFC talents like Demetrious Johnson, Eddie Alvarez, and Sage Northcutt as fighters who went to ONE.

They’ve had sketchy results thus far.

While Johnson won his debut by submitting Yuyu Wakamatsu, both Alvarez and Northcutt were handily knocked out in their respective debuts. Northcutt underwent surgery due to his scary first-round loss to kickboxing talent Cosmo Alexandre. The promotion has been criticized for matching the young ‘Super’ Sage up with such a seasoned veteran in his promotional debut.

