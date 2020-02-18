Former UFC Title Challenger Wilson Reis & Juan Adams Sign With ARES Fighting Championship

ARES Fighting Championship has its second event set for April 3 and has signed notable names.

The promotion already has UFC veterans in Nordine Taleb and John Moraga fighting on the card while they also have Reug Reug. Now, ARES has announced they have signed former UFC title challenger Wilson Reis while Juan Adams has also signed with the promotion.

@Brandon_Nocaute on Twitter was first to report the news about Adams and MMANews has since confirmed Adams has signed with ARES.

Wilson Reis last fought at UFC 236 where he was knocked out by Alexandre Pantoja. Before that, he beat Ben Nguyen by decision to snap a three-fight losing skid where he lost to Demetrious Johnson for the belt, Henry Cejudo, and Moraga. He went 7-6 inside the promotion but was released following his loss to Pantoja.

Currently, no date has been set for Reis’ debut in the promotion.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Juan Adams, meanwhile, was released by the UFC after being knocked out by Justin Tafa at UFC 247. He went 1-3 inside the Octagon including ending off on a three-fight losing skid including a first-round knockout loss to Greg Hardy.

Adams announced his release on social media and told MMANews he was quickly picked up by ARES. The contract is for four fights and when he will make his promotional debut is unknown at this time.

ARES Fighting Championship airs on UFC Fight Pass.