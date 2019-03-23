Formiga: “Impossible” I Won’t Receive Title Shot After UFC Nashville

The flyweight division has been rumored to be reaching its demise any day now, but until that day comes, fighters in the division are continuing to make plans for the future. And that includes Jussier Formiga, who believes there is no way he will not be next in line for a title shot should he defeat Deiveson Figueiredo toight at UFC Nashville:

“Deiveson is an excellent fighter,” Formiga told MMA Junkie. “Unfortunately, I have to face a Brazilian this time. We don’t like doing that. The only Brazilian opponent I’ve ever had was Wilson Reis. But … we were already on a collision course. I’ll fight him. I want to and I will prove to the fans why I’m the No. 1 contender. Some people are speculating about Joseph Benavidez, but Joe already had two chances against Demetrious Johnson. I feel I’m much more deserving. I’ll prove it to everyone.

As for the future of the flyweight division, Jussier Formiga is not concerned and only thinking about his own future in the division:

“I’m not worried about the flyweight division possibly being abolished,” Formiga said. “The media made a lot of noise about that. Cejudo was just able to prove that he’s a great flyweight by defeating T.J. Dillashaw, who’s one of the UFC’s top fighters, pound-for-pound. After beating Deiveson, I’ll be on a four-fight winning streak. There’s nothing else to do after that, other than waiting for Cejudo. It’s impossible that I wouldn’t be next.”

Do you agree with Jussier Formiga? Would it be “impossible” for him not to receive the next crack at Henry Cejudo for the flyweight championship if Formiga defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Nashville?