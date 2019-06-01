Four Fighters Awarded Performance of the Night Bonuses at UFC Stockholm

UFC Stockholm delivered many stellar performances, so many that four fighters were awarded $50,000 Performance of the Night honors: Anthony Smith, Makwan Amirkhani, Aleksandar Rakic, and Leonardo Santos. Due to the abundance of award-winners in the Performance of the Night category, there were no Fight of the Night winners for the event.

Leonardo Santos’s performance of the night came as a result of a one-punch counter right hand that knocked Stevie Ray unconscious to earn only his third KO since 2008. The third time proved to be a charm worth $50,000 for Santos, and he hopes to return to the Octagon soon to extend his five-fight winning streak.

The second performance of the night was earned via anaconda choke submission victory by Makwan Amirkhani over Chris Fishgold in the second round. Amirkhani now improves to 15-3 in the UFC and has now won two straight.

On the main card, Aleksandar Rakic made a resounding statement to the light heavyweight division with an absolutely savage head kick knockout of Jimi Manuwa in the very first round. Rakic improves to 12-1 and has yet to lose a professional fist fight since his debut back in 2011.

Finally, in the main event, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith sent Alexander Gustafsson into retirement with a rear naked choke submission upset victory, silencing the Stockholm crowd in the process. With this victory, Anthony Smith may not be far away from another crack at the light heavyweight championship.

You can check out the full UFC Stockholm results here!