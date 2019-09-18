Francis Ngannou Believes He Will Have His Revenge Against Stipe Miocic

After Francis Ngannou knocked out Junior dos Santos in June, all signs pointed to him being next in line for a title shot. That is after Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier had their rematch, which Miocic won.

Now that Stipe Miocic is the new UFC heavyweight champion a rematch against Francis Ngannou makes sense. Of course, in the first fight, Miocic dominated the bout, yet Ngannou is confident the second fight would go much differently.

“I’ve been waiting for it,” Ngannou said to MMA Junkie. “After my last fight, Dana White said we’re going to see how it plays out between ‘DC’ and Stipe. I’m willing. I’m ready for it.

“I think I’m going to have my revenge, and definitely it’s not going to go the same way as the last one. 2019, hopefully – that would be great.”

Whether or not that fight is next is to be seen. The Daniel Cormier trilogy could be next, but if not, Francis Ngannou have cemented himself as next in line. But, whether the rematch would go differently is also a major question mark.