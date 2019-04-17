Francis Ngannou Believes Title Fight Is Next With Potential ‘JDS’ Win

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou believes that a title fight has to be next with a potential win over Junior dos Santos.

UFC 239 is looking tremendous on paper. The main card is stacked with huge names and match-ups for International Fight Week. One of those match-ups being a heavyweight bout between Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou. Both men have been on tears within the division.

Ngannou has been sharing the cage with some of the best in the division as of late. He has already fought Stipe Miocic, Cain Velasquez, Derrick Lewis, and now “Cigano.” Currently, “The Predator” is on a two-fight knockout streak, the latter of which coming against Velasquez.

As for dos Santos, he has won three-straight, defeating Derrick Lewis in his last outing via second-round TKO. Both men were on tap for the UFC Seasonal Press Conference last week. During the presser, Ngannou said he thought his win over Velasquez would be enough to warrant a title opportunity.

However, that ultimately did not prove to be the case, as he is now matched up with “JDS” (via MMA Junkie):

“After the last fight I thought I would get the title fight back, but it didn’t happen, I don’t know why ” Ngannou said. “I’m so happy to have the fight against Junior. He don’t have the belt, but we all know he’s a champion. We have seen him since he comes back, he looks like a champ.”



With Brock Lesnar being the wild card in the division, said to be receiving an immediate title fight with Daniel Cormier should he decide to return, Ngannou believes he will be given the nod at the belt with a potential win over his Brazilian counterpart, even if it’s after a fight between “DC” and Lesnar:

“I think after this there will be no issues with the belt,” Ngannou said. “It’s the only thing that makes sense.”



Do you think Ngannou deserves a title opportunity with a win over “JDS?”