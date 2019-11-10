Francis Ngannou Calls Out Alexander Volkov After UFC Moscow

Francis Ngannou has his eyes on his next opponent and that is Alexander Volkov.

Many thought the two would fight at UFC Moscow on Saturday after Junior dos Santos pulled out of the fight. Ngannou has been calling for a fight, and it would have been a very interesting bout. But, he did not get the scrap instead the Russian fought Greg Hardy.

Volkov ended up winning the fight by decision, where he dominated Hardy for the entire fight and was never in danger. After the performance, Ngannou took to social media to call out the Russian.

Well done Volkov 👏👏👏.

Let's go now and please don't turn this down again.#UFCMoscow #UNCROWNEDCHAMP — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 9, 2019

It is a very interesting callout as he said don’t turn this down again, meaning Volkov may have turned down Ngannou for the Moscow fight.

Regardless, a scrap between the two top-10 heavyweights makes a ton of sense, especially with Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier having to fight for the third time in 2020.

Francis Ngannou deserves a title shot. But, he has made it known he isn’t waiting around and wants to fight so he eyes a fight with Alexander Volkov next.