Francis Ngannou Can’t Remember Derrick Lewis’ Fighting Style

Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis are preparing to put on one of the most anticipated fights of the UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) card.

It all goes down next week (Sat. July 7, 2018) in Las Vegas. “The Predator” recently spoke to media ahead of UFC 226 and was asked about Lewis’ fighting style. The Frenchman didn’t seem too familiar with “The Black Beast’s” techniques for someone who is getting ready to fight him in just a few days.

Ngannou had to ask the media what Lewis’ style was like because he couldn’t seem to remember (via LowKickMMA):

“Okay, Derrick Lewis and his style,” Ngannous repeated with a confused look on his face. “So, can you remind me his style first because I (laughs) – what is his style?”

One media member described Lewis’ style as a big guy who likes to press forward. “The Predator” seems to be planning a slow counter-attacking game-plan for July 7th, so that might just work in his favor:

“Okay, I’m another big guy. Instead of going forward we will be smarter and go back to the fence before the last fight. Watch my opponent, let him come to me and as soon as he gives me the opportunity I take it.”

Do you think Ngannou will best Lewis next week in Las Vegas? Let us know in the comments!