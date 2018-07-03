Francis Ngannou Wants Derrick Lewis to ‘Shut The F*ck up’ & Fight

Francis Ngannou is tired of trading barbs.

This Saturday night (July 7), Ngannou will go one-on-one with Derrick Lewis. The bout will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be featured on the main card of UFC 226.

It’s exciting enough to see two power punchers throw down in the heavyweight division. Throw in some animosity and you have the potential for fireworks just three nights after Independence Day. As of this writing, Ngannou hovers around as a -380 favorite according to 5Dimes.

While the trash talking has created even more interest, Ngannou told Flo Combat that he’s ready to shut Lewis up once the Octagon door closes:

“I’m going to fight. Do you think I’m planning on going in there and be[ing] angry? Sometimes you might fight someone twice or three times in your life. You have the rest of your life after that. In your professional life, you have to deal with this but you don’t just get angry with people for nothing. I think what I have to keep in mind is this is only business. That’s it. We don’t have to like each other. So he’s been talking some sh*t and then I just don’t like someone that talks sh*t. I just want to step in the octagon, fight, and shut the fu*k up.”

Ngannou vs. Lewis joins a slew of highly anticipated match-ups on the stacked UFC 226 card. The main event will see heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defend his title against light heavyweight title holder Daniel Cormier. The co-main event also features a title bout as featherweight champion Max Holloway puts his gold at stake against Brian Ortega. You can count on MMA News to provide live coverage of UFC 226, which will close out “International Fight Week.”

Any chance Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis doesn’t end in a knockout?