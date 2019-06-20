Francis Ngannou Doesn’t Believe Junior dos Santos Is A Black Belt In Jiu-Jitsu

Next weekend, in the main event of UFC Minneapolis, an intriguing heavyweight fight goes down. Francis Ngannou is taking on Junior dos Santos, where many believe Ngannou will have the striking advantage but JDS will have the advantage on the ground given he is a black belt.

But, according to Ngannou, he doesn’t believe dos Santos is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu like he says.

“First of all, I don’t believe that jiu-jitsu black belt,” Ngannou said during a media scrum at the UFC Performance Institute (h/t MMA Junkie). “I don’t believe that Dos Santos jiu-jitsu black belt. I don’t know where he’s from, but I don’t believe that. And I don’t mind that at all.

“But you never know what some fighter is going to come out with. I always keep thinking maybe he’ll try some wrestling or a takedown, but it’s not his comfort zone. I don’t know. He might try everything. But the most important is I’m prepared for every little thing.”

Ultimately, Francis Ngannou is prepared for the fight and is eager to get another finish. Once he does that, he says he will get another title shot as he will take on the winner of Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic. First, he must beat dos Santos in what promises to bring fireworks.