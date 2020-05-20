Francis Ngannou Fires Back At Jon Jones

The continuation of exchanging words between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou is one that has fight fans have been talking about.

Earlier today (May 20, 2020) Jones took his latest shot at the heavyweight stud by saying that he would expose him in a fight. This potential bout is something that both fighters have expressed interest in taking part in. A true big fight between two fighters who come from two different weight divisions.

Francis Ngannou Responds

As a way to get back at Jones for bringing up his lackluster bout against Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, Ngannou fired back by deciding to look back at a more recent fight. This was Jones’ previous light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes. Jones successfully retained the title in a decision victory at UFC 247.

The photo shows Jones running away from Reyes with the caption of “I watch fights too,” on his official Twitter account.

I watched some tapes too pic.twitter.com/EE1qb2Y5eY — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 20, 2020

Up until recently, the UFC light heavyweight champion hasn’t been interested in making the jump up to a heavier weight class but rather to stay at 205 and defend his championship against all title contenders to prove that he is the true king of the division.

UFC President Dana White recently claimed that there was no thought of booking a fight between these two fighters.

However, perhaps due to the demand from fans who want to see it and the two fighters who want to strike it outside of the Octagon could change his mind.