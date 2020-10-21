Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Francis Ngannou Frustrated With Lack Of Heavyweight Title Fights

By Ian Carey
Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou is frustrated with the amount of title opportunities available in the UFC heavyweight division. The #1 ranked contender in the division took to Twitter recently to comment on the infrequency with which the heavyweight belt is defended.

Ngannou attached the hopefully soon to be popular hashtag #ThisIsSucks to his Tweets:

The title was only defended once in both 2019 and so far in 2020. Both of those fights were Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier. The belt was up for grabs 3 times in 2018. Stipe Miocic beat Ngannou, Cormier beat Stipe, and Cormier defeated Derrick Lewis.

After dropping a title fight to Cormier in 2018, Ngannou lost to Derrick Lewis via decision in his next fight. He’s since won 4 straight, finishing all 4 opponents in the 1st round. Ngannou has defeated Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior Dos Santos, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik during this latest run. He needed just 20 seconds to finish Rozenstruik at UFC 249 in May.

Ngannou requested to fight the champion on December 12th. He mentioned as much on the Schmo recently.

“Man, I think that question belongs to the UFC, but I request for December 12, last PPV of the year. Almost over two months from today, but I am expecting to have that date.”

Based on his comments, however, it appears Ngannou may have been informed that Miocic won’t be ready until March.

