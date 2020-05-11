Francis Ngannou Has Kind Words For Jairzinho Rozenstruik Following UFC 249

Francis Ngannou is all class after his knockout victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Ngannou and Rozenstruik shared the Octagon this past Saturday night (May 9). The heavyweight tilt was featured on the main card of UFC 249. Ngannou was in search of his fourth straight win and he found it in a big way. “The Predator” knocked out “Bigi Boy” in 20 seconds.

Francis Ngannou Shows Respect For Jairzinho Rozenstruik

After scoring yet another first-round finish, Ngannou took to his Twitter account to offer some kind words to Rozenstruik.

I want to thank @JairRozenstruik for sharing the octagon with me tonight. I have nothing but respect for a man who believes in himself. Keep going bro, hope to see you around ✊🏾 #WAKANDAFOREVER🙅🏿‍♂🙅🏿‍♂ #ufc249 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 10, 2020

Ngannou now has his sights set on the UFC heavyweight title. The UFC is trying to book a trilogy bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. UFC president Dana White has said regardless of whether or not the fight happens, Ngannou’s next bout will be for the heavyweight title.

White has said that Miocic could be stripped of his gold if he doesn’t return to action soon. The heavyweight king last fought back in Aug. 2019 when he regained the title from Cormier. Miocic has a unanimous decision win over Ngannou.

Cormier had been adamant that it’s the Miocic trilogy or bust. After UFC 249, Cormier changed his tune. “DC” said that if Miocic isn’t ready to compete in time, then he will take a title fight with Ngannou.

As mentioned, Ngannou is riding a four-fight winning streak. In his current stretch, he has beaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes. All bouts ended in a first-round knockout or TKO. None of the fights made it to the two-minute mark.