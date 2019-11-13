Francis Ngannou: ‘I Think Alexander Volkov Is Clearly Dodging Me’

Francis Ngannou claims that Alexander Volkov has turned down two fights against him.

Volkov was in action at UFC Moscow this past Saturday (Nov. 9). He took on late replacement opponent Greg Hardy. Volkov ended up taking a unanimous decision victory. After the bout “The Predator” expressed interest in fighting Volkov, but the feeling may not be mutual.

Ngannou Thinks Volkov Is Ducking Him

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ngannou made it clear that he feels Volkov is avoiding a fight with him.

“Just for the record, Volkov turned down the fight against me twice,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie. “One was July 2017 and August 2018. He clearly denied to fight me.”

Ngannou is also starting to believe the UFC views him as a gatekeeper.

“The UFC have made it clear for everybody that I’m who you have to fight if you want to fight for the title,” Ngannou said. “It seems like I’m just there to be, to go to the gate. That’s how it looks now. If they want to fight for the title, they have to fight me, but how about me fighting for the title? It doesn’t seem to be in the talk, so that’s exactly what the UFC has made me appear, to be the gate holder. And, yeah, I think Volkov is dodging me clearly. That’s not a secret that he’s dodging me.”