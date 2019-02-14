Francis Ngannou Is “Well Prepared” For Cain Velasquez’s Wrestling

Francis Ngannou is "well prepared" for the wrestling of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez this weekend.

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou will face the toughest test of his career this weekend (Sun. February 17, 2019). He’ll share the Octagon with former division king Cain Velasquez. The pair will main event UFC on ESPN 1 from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. One of the toughest challenges Ngannou might face is the wrestling of Velasquez.

This is an area Ngannou struggled in against Stipe Miocic in their title fight in January of last year. “The Predator” wound up losing the fight via unanimous decision. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Ngannou said he’s “well prepared” for the wrestling of the Mexican star (via MMA Mania):

“I’ve been well prepared,” Ngannou said. “You want me to tell you the gameplay? No. I think we are going to have the same Cain. He still has the experience. He stopped the fight his last fight, he ended up with a win, so he’s still got his confidence.”

Velasquez hasn’t competed in over two years. His last fight took place at UFC 200 in 2016. Velasquez defeated Travis Browne via first-round TKO. After a few years off, the former champion is ready to return to the division he once ruled.

UFC on ESPN 1 Card

Main Card (ESPN)

Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Prelims (ESPN)

Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

Prelims (ESPN+)

Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

Alexandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire

Do you think Ngannou will be able to withstand Velasquez’s wrestling this weekend?