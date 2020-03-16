Francis Ngannou Is ‘Very Happy’ UFC Is Continuing On With Events

Francis Ngannou is glad the UFC is continuing on with events despite COVID-19 concerns.

With several sports likes NHL, MLB, NBA suspending play and Bellator postponing their event last Friday, the UFC continued on. This past weekend, UFC Brasilia took place in a closed-door event, where many fighters were happy the promotion continued on with events.

Ngannou is one of those fighters who want the events to continue.

“It’s good that it gets moved rather than gets canceled,” Ngannou told MMA Fighting. “I’m pretty happy with that. I’m sure that I’m still going to fight. Yes, I’m very happy about that decision.”

Francis Ngannou says as a fighter all they want to do a fight. But, he does say the UFC is making sure all the fighters are safe.

“As a fighter, I also think about how we get prepared for the fight,” Ngannou explained. “I’ve been in training camp for like two months, let’s say they cancel the fight — when would it be [rescheduled]?

“I’m very happy to find a way to put [on] the fight, to still make us fight and I’m sure they are doing everything to keep us safe as well.”

Currently, Ngannou is set to headline a card on March 28 in a location to be determined against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.