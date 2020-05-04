Francis Ngannou: It’s Been ‘Very Frustrating’ Dealing With Cancelations, Expects To KO Rozenstruik

Francis Ngannou says it’s been hard to stay motivated after dealing with multiple canceled events.

Ngannou was expected to headline UFC Columbus against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, but the event was canceled. The fight was rebooked for UFC 249 on April 18, but that too was canceled. They will now fight on May 9, but it has been a mentally draining for Ngannou.

“It’s been very exhausting, very frustrating, [mentally],” Ngannou told MMA Fighting. “It’s been very hard to keep motivation and go out there every day. Go out there and train without knowing if the fight is going to happen. [You’re] always suspicious – maybe it’s going to happen or not, and to keep the same intensity for the fight.

“When you train for a fight it’s different than just training to stay in shape. So even when you don’t have that target, that goal, you still have to be motivated to go. That’s the hard part of it.”

Francis Ngannou hopes the event takes place but he says it’s hard to feel confident after two events have been canceled.

When he finally gets back into the Octagon, Ngannou says he has only saw the fight ending one way and that’s by knockout.

“Every time that I think about it,” Ngannou said. “That’s the only way that it could end.”