Francis Ngannou Not Happy With State Of UFC’s Heavyweight Division

Francis Ngannou is tired of waiting for another crack at the UFC heavyweight gold.

This past Saturday night (May 9), Ngannou shared the Octagon with Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Going into the bout, Rozenstruik had a perfect 10-0 record but it only took Ngannou 20 seconds to end the streak. Ngannou knocked Rozenstruik out cold to earn his fourth win in a row.

Francis Ngannou Frustrated With UFC Heavyweight Division

Ngannou spoke to MMAFighting.com following his quick finish over Rozenstruik. “The Predator” said he dreads waiting for months on a potential trilogy bout between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

“I don’t want to put my head in there because thinking about it is just getting me frustrated and mad,” Ngannou told MMA Fighting on Monday. “I don’t like this situation. I don’t like thinking about if Stipe and D.C. is going to happen. Are they going to fight? When are they going to fight? And what’s going to happen if the winner gets hurt and when will they come back to fight again?

“Maybe another potential 11-month or one-year layoff for me again. It’s something that I don’t even want to think about it.”

Ngannou challenged Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title back in Jan. 2018. “The Predator” had no answer for Miocic’s wrestling and was beaten via unanimous decision. After dropping his next bout to Derrick Lewis, Ngannou ended up going on a four-fight tear. He’s beaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes. None of those bouts made it to the two-minute mark.

UFC president Dana White has said that Ngannou’s next bout will be for the heavyweight title. With that said, the plan is to book Miocic vs. Cormier III. If that doesn’t happen, White said that Miocic may actually be stripped of the heavyweight championship.