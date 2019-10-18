Francis Ngannou Not Happy With UFC Over Staying Stagnant

Francis Ngannou wants to know what’s next for him and he’s isn’t getting any answers from the UFC.

Ngannou was last seen in action back in June. He starched former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos in just one minute and 11 seconds. “The Predator” has gone 3-0 since his last defeat, stopping all three of his opponents in the opening frame. If you combine the time of his last three fights, you don’t even get a full round.

Francis Ngannou Wants Answers From UFC

Ngannou, who finds himself on the number two spot on the UFC heavyweight rankings, has expressed frustration over not being as active as he’d like to be.

“They have to do something with me,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie. “OK, so what is that? I want the damn answer. I want to know what’s my position. I want to know what I’m doing here. I’m the No. 2 (heavyweight), and everyone is booked. I’m just here looking like, I don’t know, some guy desperate to get a fight.”

Ngannou went on to say that while he feels he deserves a shot at UFC gold again, he just wants to get another fight.

“Actually, in my position, the only fight I’ll be running to is the title – but I don’t know if they want to make me run to any fight,” Ngannou said. “Also, I wanted to fight before the end of the year. Like, it doesn’t matter who that is. I have to fight because I get that you guys don’t give much. But even though they don’t care, it’s kind of frustrating. Right now, it’s not something that I’m very happy to talk about. It’s been an exhausting process.”